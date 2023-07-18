First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 625 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,452.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

NYSE EMN opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

