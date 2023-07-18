First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires Shares of 18,341 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

