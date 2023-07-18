First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires Shares of 21,812 Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 620.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TIM by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in TIM by 2,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIMB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TIM in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

TIM Stock Down 1.0 %

TIM stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. TIM’s payout ratio is 98.44%.

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

