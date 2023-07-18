First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $162,931,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,325 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB stock opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

