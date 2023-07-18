First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

