First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 122.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $920,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $549.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.62. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.