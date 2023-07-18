First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VMware by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in VMware by 170.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1,111.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 563,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 517,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Price Performance

VMW opened at $159.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $160.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

