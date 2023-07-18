First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 241 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

CINF stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

