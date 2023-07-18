First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys Shares of 1,509 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,509 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $199.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.95 and a 200-day moving average of $166.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $202.49.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.18.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

