First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys Shares of 2,065 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

