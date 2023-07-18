First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bruker by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $27,764,486 in the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bruker Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

