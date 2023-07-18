First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.18.

Shares of GTLS opened at $167.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -838.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

