First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of AEG opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

