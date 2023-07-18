First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) by 193.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $662.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.54 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

