First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $255,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in APA by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 1,236.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in APA by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 346,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 154,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.50.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

