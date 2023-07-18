First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIV. TheStreet lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

