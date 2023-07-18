First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $274,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VFC opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $48.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.11%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

