First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,559,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59,568 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CX opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

