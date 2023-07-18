First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $296,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

