First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

HPE opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

