First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

