First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $231,000 in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,533 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

