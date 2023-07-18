First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $253,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Unum Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

