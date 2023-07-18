First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $259,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox Trading Up 3.5 %

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,686,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 853,993 shares of company stock worth $34,081,803. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

