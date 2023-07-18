First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.15.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $242.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average of $283.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

