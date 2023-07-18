First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $228,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MarketAxess by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in MarketAxess by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.9 %

MKTX opened at $255.30 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.55.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

