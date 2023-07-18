First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $269,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,530,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 981,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,614,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Trading Down 1.3 %

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

