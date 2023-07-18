First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Insider Activity at Pool

Pool Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $360.02 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

