First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,247 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Flex were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

