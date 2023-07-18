First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,138 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,580 in the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.