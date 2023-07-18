First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases Shares of 4,588 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,195,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,405,000 after purchasing an additional 203,766 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,864,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,157,000 after purchasing an additional 377,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $67.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

