First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,901,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $383.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $389.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

