First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 215 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,998,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after acquiring an additional 206,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.01.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.