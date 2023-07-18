First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 562 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rollins Price Performance

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $44.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

