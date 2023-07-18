First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 620 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,364.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

