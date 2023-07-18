First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 80 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,080,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.49 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

