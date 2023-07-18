First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 850 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $104,067,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $74,297,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

