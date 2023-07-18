First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $427,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

