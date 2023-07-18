First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

