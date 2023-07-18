Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Fluor worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.28. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

