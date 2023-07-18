FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FORM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.89.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

