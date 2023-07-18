Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

