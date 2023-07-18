Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FYBR. TheStreet downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com restated an initiates rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $12.05 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 650,000 shares of company stock worth $13,932,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 102,152 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $855,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

