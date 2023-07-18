Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Garmin worth $64,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,069 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

