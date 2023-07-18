Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 442.9% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,548.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $663.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 197.26%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

