Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

