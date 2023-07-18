Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 78 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $197.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.88.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.