Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UTF opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

