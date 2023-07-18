Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.72 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 122.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

