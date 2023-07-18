Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $83.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $78.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.28. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,407 shares of company stock worth $7,328,984. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $72,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 520,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $17,593,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after buying an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

